EPA, two-stroke scooter owners reach consensus

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday said that “vintage” two-stroke scooters would be exempt from new emission standards after their owners agreed to abide by restrictions on their use.

The agency has reached a consensus with representatives of vintage two-stroke scooter owners on the restrictions, EPA Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) told a news conference in Taipei.

The EPA appears to have backed down because of escalating opposition, despite EPA Deputy Minister Chan Shun-kuei (詹順貴) earlier this week saying that it would not cave in to pressure to change its policy.

The newly amended Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法) promulgated on Aug. 1 empowers the EPA to tighten emission standards for vehicles more than 10 years old and local governments to demarcate air quality restricted areas, sparking concern that the new policy might force people to buy new vehicles.

The National Alliance Against a Ban on Two-Stroke Scooters had staged many protests against the plan, but alliance members told the news conference yesterday that they would stop the protests and regulate themselves.

The group presented a self-regulatory convention, which states that scooters must be regularly maintained and receive regular emission tests; that they would not be used as a daily means of transportation; that they would not be used when air quality is forecast to be bad; and that they would not enter air quality restricted areas.

The alliance will continue deliberating with the EPA on the definition of vintage scooters, spokesperson Lo Yi (羅宜) said.

Nearly 100,000 two-stroke scooters might be covered by the convention, the alliance’s northern branch convener Ray Liu (劉子睿) said.

The EPA also met with representatives of diesel cars and promised to subsidize economically disadvantaged people to replace old cars, Lee said.

Eliminating old diesel cars should not be the agency’s job alone, as it also affects the policies of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Taxation Administration, National Federation of Container Transportation Unions secretary-general Lee Chao-kung (李昭功) said.

The government should reduce the 15 percent commodity tax on imported trucks, which would be more effective than any subsidy plans, he said, urging concerned agencies to negotiate the matter.