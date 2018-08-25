KMT cancels councilor’s candidacy, taps Chung

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday canceled Lin Kuan-hsun’s (林冠勳) candidacy for a Taipei city council seat after he was charged in a drunk driving case, replacing him with Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平).

KMT representative Wayne Chen (陳孝威) said he was willing to yield to Chung, KMT Taipei chapter director Huang Lu Ching-ju (黃呂錦茹) told a news conference, adding that Chung — who in May lost the KMT’s primary for Taipei mayor — would contest the seat representing Zhongzheng (中正) and Wanhua (萬華) districts.

“I invited Chung and Chen to the Taipei chapter this morning to talk about the candidacy. Chen believes that winning the year-end elections should be the shared goal of KMT members, hence his decision,” Huang said, adding that Chen expressed willingness to serve as Chung’s campaign manager.

Huang said he hopes that the party’s 33 candidates for Taipei councilor would be elected in the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections and that they would help KMT Taipei mayoral candidate Ting Shou-chung (丁守中) secure victory as well.

Chung, 55, is serving his third term as a Taipei councilor.

He failed to secure the KMT’s Taipei mayoral nomination in 2014 and this year. His attempt in 2016 to enter the party’s chairperson by-election was also rejected due to his failure to meet requirements.

Chung’s nomination yesterday came after a sedan registered in Lin’s name was involved in an incident on Wednesday evening, in which a motorcyclist collided with the rear of the car.

Lin’s car allegedly fled the scene and returned 15 minutes later with Lin in the passenger seat and his assistant in the driver’s seat, police said.

Breath alcohol tests found that Lin’s assistant and the motorcyclist did not have excess alcohol readings, but Lin’s blood alcohol level was 0.3 miligrams per liter, double the legal limit, police said.

Lin was released on Thursday after posting bail of NT$200,000. He faces chargs of public endangerment. His assistant was released on bail of NT$100,000 on charges linked to the alleged impersonation of Lin.