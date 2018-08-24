Student pays tribute to national flag with diabolo performance

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

National Tsing Hua University student Chiu Yi-shu (邱怡澍) gave a diabolo performance at the UN-sponsored University Scholars Leadership Symposium’s closing ceremony in Bangkok on Aug. 7, using red and blue diabolos to represent the colors of the Republic of China (ROC) flag.

The symposium, held jointly by the UN Development Programme and Humanitarian Affairs UK, saw 1,057 delegates from 87 countries from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.

As part of the program, Chiu, one of Taiwan’s three delegates, traveled to an underprivileged school district in Thailand, where she taught English and helped with efforts to clean the school.

During her interactions with the students, she entertained them with a diabolo performance, Chiu said.

Unknown to her, a videographer had recorded the session and used the footage in the symposium’s official video, she said.

Impressed with her performance, the symposium’s organizers invited Chiu to perform at the closing ceremony.

With less than 24 hours’ notice, Chen said she accepted the invitation with trepidation.

As the ROC flag cannot be displayed at the event, because Taiwan is not a member of the UN, Chiu chose two diabolos — one red, one blue — to stand for the national colors.

Although intimidated at first, she said she was encouraged by the cheers from the more than 1,000 delegates, who clapped along to the music, Chiu said.

“I have never performed before a more enthusiastic audience,” she said.

Chiu was also pictured wearing a Hakka-style qipao at the event.

When asked for comments, the university said that Chiu is a high achiever with an outstanding record: She is a varsity diabolo gold medalist, a former youth ambassador for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a former member of the university table tennis team, a runner-up in last year’s Miss Taiwan pageant and the nation’s representative to the Miss Universe pageant next year.