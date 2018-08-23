INTERVIEW: ‘Deep decarbonization’ needed

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

If Taiwan continues to emit greenhouse gases at the same rate, its average temperature is likely to exceed 40°C one day, said Wang Pao-kuan (王寶貫), director of the Academia Sinica’s Research Center for Environmental Changes, adding that the center plans to release a white paper with a roadmap for implementing “deep decarbonization” in the nation.

A fiery weather scenario is not far-fetched.

The Central Weather Bureau on July 10 registered a record-high temperature of 40.3°C for the year at its monitoring station in Hualien County’s Tiansiang (天祥) when Typhoon Maria swept hot wind into the area.

The bureau on June 15 began using a three-color warning system to issue high-temperature alerts, with “yellow” signaling a temperature of 36°C; “orange” a temperature of 36°C or above for three consecutive days, or 38°C for one day; and “red” a temperature of 38°C or above for three consecutive days.

The scorching heat in the northern hemisphere this summer demonstrates that climate change is exacerbating weather severity, and that weather is becoming even more variable, Wang told the Taipei Times in an interview on Aug. 10.

While scientists worldwide have been working on models to forecast temperature change over the next 100 years, most models can only register average weather conditions, not predict extreme conditions, he said.

Some people remain skeptical about climate change, because its varying phenomena are difficult to explain using simplified models, as meteorologists cannot replicate natural conditions in the laboratory as physicists and chemists do, Wong said.

Moreover, scientists are still trying to understand the motion of air, the transmission and transformation of various energy forms and solar activity — factors pertinent to climate science, he said.

Increasing emissions of carbon dioxide are held to be the primary cause of climate change, as the gas traps heat in the Earth’s atmosphere, he said.

In 2015, carbon dioxide made up about 95.21 percent of the nation’s total greenhouse gas emissions, followed by methane (1.91 percent), nitrous oxide (1.58 percent), sulfur hexafluoride (0.4 percent), perfluorocarbons (0.33 percent), nitrogen trifluoride (0.22 percent) and hydrofluorocarbons (0.35 percent), Environmental Protection Administration data showed.

In the same year, the nation promulgated the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法), in which it pledged to cut the amount of greenhouse gas emissions it produced in 2005, or 284.643 million tonnes, by 2 percent by 2020, 20 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.

The act’s goals are not feasible, so the center later this year would release a white paper with recommendations on how the nation can achieve “deep decarbonization,” Wang said.

The drafting of the white paper began in 2015, when Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) was president of the Academia Sinica, he said, adding that the center had briefed former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on the project.

The paper’s first edition would explain why the nation must take more “drastic” action against climate change and even achieve “negative emissions” to meet the goals of the Paris climate deal, even though Taiwan is not a UN member, he said.

Due to its limited size, Taiwan should form “strategic alliances” with other nations to achieve climate goals, Wang said, identifying the Netherlands, the UK, Canada and Australia as potential collaborators.