Traffic lights in front of hospital to give extra time

By Hsieh Wu-hsiung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The traffic lights in front of the Taipei General Veterans Hospital Taoyuan branch have been equipped with devices to extend the duration of the green light for pedestrians to give patients and elderly people more time to cross the road, the Taoyuan City Government’s Department of Transportation said yesterday.

Pedestrians near hospitals or schools usually require more time to cross the street, Department Director Liu Ching-feng (劉慶豐) said.

Citing the traffic lights on Chenggong Road Section 3 in front of the hospital as an example, Liu said pedestrians previously had only 25 seconds to cross the road.

While an average person would be able to cross the road in time, patients who have difficulty moving or elderly people would not be able to do so, Liu said, adding that the device makes it possible to extend the duration of the green light to 40 seconds.

People who have no difficulty moving should refrain from using the device, which would infringe upon others’ road rights, Liu said.

The department is also considering installing similar devices at the intersection of Jhongyang W Road and Sanguang Road in front of Jhongli Municipal High School in Jhongli District (中壢), the intersection of Sanmin Road and Sinfu Second Road in front of Taoyuan Hospital, and at Jhongfong Road in front of Min Sheng Hospital in Longtan District (龍潭), Liu said.

The installation of the devices in these areas will depend on the public’s reception of the practice, Liu said.