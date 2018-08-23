NCC mulls changing evaluation schedule

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said it is considering changing how frequently it evaluates whether TV channels meet the minimum percentages for domestically produced programs and reruns in their broadcasts.

The Regulations on Satellite Broadcasting Program Supplier Broadcasting Domestically Produced Programs (衛星頻道節目供應事業播送本國節目管理辦法) and the Regulations on the Terrestrial Television Stations Broadcasting Domestically Produced Programs (無線電視事業播送本國節目管理辦法) were promulgated in 2016 and took effect on Jan. 8 last year.

The regulations govern the percentages of locally produced programming and reruns required to be broadcast by cable and terrestrial TV channels.

Compared with 2016, cable operators last year broadcast 8,200 more hours of domestically produced TV series, movies, entertainment shows and children’s programs, NCC statistics showed.

The time dedicated to new locally produced programs also rose by 7,500 hours annually, the statistics showed.

Terrestrial TV channels broadcast 224 more hours of locally produced programs and new locally produced programs over the same period, the commission said, adding that this shows the regulations have helped boost demand for and access to domestically produced programs.

The commission evaluates broadcasters twice a year to make sure they adhere to the regulations, NCC spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said, adding that those that fail to meet the requirements are penalized or asked to redress the problem.

The commission held meetings on April 19 and May 4 to collect opinions from channel operators, content producers and media experts on the enforcement of the regulations to make the rules more objective and clearer, Wong said.

“Some of the channel operators said that it takes at least one to one-and-a-half years to plan and produce a TV series before it is aired. However, the commission evaluates the channels every six months. As such, they hope the evaluation could be conducted once a year so that they would have sufficient time to produce quality programs,” he said.

The commission is considering amending the regulations, Wong said, adding that it would continue to collect experts’ opinions on the required percentage for domestically produced programs and the definitions of different types of programs.

It would also take into account the evaluation results from the first half of the year, the commission said.