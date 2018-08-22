Suspect in Neihu hidden camera case free on bail

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The suspect in a hidden camera case, which could have hundreds of victims, was yesterday released on bail following his arrest by police and questioning by Taipei prosecutors.

The suspect, 45-year-old Wang Chung-hsiang (王忠祥), is suspected of having planted cameras in several bathrooms in shops, cafes and other places around Neihu District (內湖) over the past year.

Wang lives in the Dazhi (大直) area of Zhongshan District (中山) and previously worked as an engineer in the information technology industry, Neihu Police Precinct Deputy Chief Su Yu-chan (蘇裕展) said yesterday.

Police on Monday raided Wang’s residence, where they confiscated two mini-cameras, six notebook computers, two cellphones and six digital storage devices, including external hard drives.

The police began an investigation after a woman on May 24 filed a complaint after seeing a flashing light under a counter behind the toilet in a restroom at a Starbucks outlet on Zhouzi Street in Neihu near MRT Gangqian Station.

An HTC Re digital camera with a memory card was found in the Starbucks bathroom, which the Neihu Precinct forwarded to the technology-related crime investigation team of the Taipei Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

While all the data on the camera’s memory card had been deleted, likely via wireless remote control, the team was able to retrieve the data, which included more than 7,000 photographs of women in bathroom stalls, Su said.

The photographs had been taken over the past year at several restrooms in the area, including the Miramar Shopping Mall, police said, adding that hundreds of women could have been victimized.

Wang initially denied involvement, even after being presented with photographs from the recovered data, but later admitted his guilt after being shown photographs of himself and family members at home, which were also recovered from the memory card, police said.

Local media yesterday reported that Wang owns at least 10 properties in Taipei, and lives in a luxury apartment in Dazhi estimated to be worth about NT$60 million (US$1.95 million).

During yesterday’s hearing at the Shilin District Court, the judge set bail at NT$400,000, and barred Wang from leaving the country.

News that he had been released after posting bail caused outrage online, with some saying he might be able to delete other data or continue to take more photographs.

Police said they are still trying to identify the other victims in the photographs they found.

Only one other woman has so far come forward to file a complaint, police said on Saturday.