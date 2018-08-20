EPA increasing subsidies for energy-saving efforts

Staff writer with CNA

To encourage local governments to do more to reduce carbon emissions, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday said that next year it would provide subsidies of up to NT$10 million (US$324,654) for about 10 carbon-reduction proposals.

The EPA has been offering annual subsidies to promote energy-saving and carbon reduction, but most has gone to promotional efforts, Department of Environmental Sanitation and Toxic Substance Management Director-General Yuan Shaw-ying (袁紹英) said.

To inspire more comprehensive and creative projects, it decided to increase the money, he said.

About 3,000 boroughs and villages have joined the EPA’s carbon-reduction program, and it expects local governments to connect the efforts of separate units by proposing integrative projects, he said.

For example, those in urban areas could submit proposals on how to reduce the energy consumed by neon lights and billboards in a specific area, such as Taichung’s Situn District (西屯) or New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), where there is a lot of scope for energy-cutting measures, he said.

Improving building ventilation systems by growing vegetables on rooftops and walls or developing aquaponics systems would also help save energy, he said.

Local governments could also develop low-carbon education programs and tours, he said.

The amount of carbon emissions reduced would be estimated by the amount of electricity saved, which would have to be verified by independent agencies recognized by the EPA, he said.

Applications should be filed by the end of next month, and 10 or so winners would be announced before the end of this year, Yuan said.

Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan