Neihu bathroom filming suspect identified: police

By Chen En-hui, Jake Chung and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writers

The Taipei Police Department’s Neihu Precinct yesterday said it had identified a suspect in the case of a recording device found in a Starbucks restroom in Neihu District (內湖).

A customer on May 24 reported seeing a flashing light under the counter behind the toilet in the store’s mixed bathroom, police said, adding that it found a recorder with a memory card, which it forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division’s technology-related crime investigation team.

Investigators discovered more than 100 gigabytes of footage on the memory card, police said, adding that they estimate more than 100 people might have been recorded.

Police declined to disclose the exact location of the crime, but it is suspected to be a branch near Gangqian MRT Station.

Police yesterday said they suspected a man in his 40s and would be summoning him this week.

In response to criticism that two months in, no suspect has been questioned, police said that only two of three female victims had filed a police report and they are searching for the third victim.

The suspect would be apprehended after she files a report, police said, adding that it took time to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Starbucks Taiwan yesterday in a statement said that it had reported the case to the police and all stores have introduced systems to prevent people from sneaking photos or videos of customers.

“Our employees make regular rounds every day to prevent such activities, so customers should not be overly worried,” the company said.