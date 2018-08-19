Fourth wild orchid stamp series to go on sale Wednesday

By Cheng Wei-chi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chunghwa Post is to release a fourth set of stamps featuring wild orchids on Wednesday.

The set of four stamps is to include drawings of the Phalaenopsis equestris, Odontochilus nanlingensis, Bulbophyllum retusiusculum and Bulbophyllum griffithii created by artist Lai Chi-jen (賴吉仁).

The Phalaenopsis equestris is a parasitic species with pale purple flowers that are 3cm in diameter, the company wrote on its Web site.

In Taiwan, the summer bloomer is only found in small patches on Lesser Orchid Island’s (小蘭嶼) forested and craggy slopes, it said.

The Odontochilus nanlingensis grows on the ground and blooms in the spring, it said, adding that its flowers’ white petals have a reddish hue with reddish-brown marks and stripes.

It is found between 500m and 1,000m above sea level in the damp, broad-leaved forests between New Taipei City’s Wulai District (烏來) and Yilan County’s Nanao Township (南澳), it added.

The Bulbophyllum retusiusculum is a small parasitic orchid with red dorsal sepals and yellow lateral sepals, Chunghwa Post said.

Nicknamed the “yellow comb orchid,” it blooms in the fall and winter, and is common in damp, broad-leaved evergreen forests on low to mid-altitude mountains, it said.

The Bulbophyllum griffithii is a parasitic orchid with a single flower that measures 0.8cm to 1.2cm across, it said, adding that it has parchment-white petals that are densely flecked with purple.

It blooms in the fall and is found in the cool and damp forests of Nantou County’s Sitou area (溪頭), Chiayi County’s Fencihu (奮起湖) and Yunlin County’s Caoling area (草嶺), it said.