Injured paratrooper recovering three months after fall

Staff writer, with CNA

A paratrooper is recovering well three months after he was critically injured during a drill in May, military authorities said.

Paratrooper Chin Liang-feng (秦良丰) from the Army Aviation and Special Forces Command was injured on May 17 when his parachute failed to fully open after he jumped from a C-130 plane that was flying at 396m during a rehearsal for the annual Han Kuang military exercises.

A hospital spokesman said that Chin was seriously injured and in a coma, adding that the severity of his coma was at level seven to eight on the Glasgow Coma Scale, with three being the worst condition and 15 being normal.

Three months later, the 26-year-old soldier is recovering well and was on Monday transferred to a regular ward from an intensive care unit, said Taipei’s Tri-Service General Hospital, where Chin has been hospitalized since June 25.

Although Chin was unable to attend a news conference on Thursday, he recorded a short video to express his gratitude to the military and those who sent him encouraging messages.

“Rehabilitation is difficult, but I can endure the pain. My goal is to stand up again before the end of the year,” Chin said in the video.

Department of Neurological Surgery head Chen Yuan-hao (陳元皓) said that Chin has made progress with rehabilitation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

“He no longer has head trauma and he does not require a ventilator to breathe. He remains conscious and can engage in conversation,” Chen said.