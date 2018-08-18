Aspirants climb sword ladder to become priests

By Chang Ching-ya and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taichung butcher Cheng Mao-hsiang (鄭茂祥), 40, on Wednesday became an ordained Taoist priest at the Taixuan Zongtan religious center after ascending a sword ladder with 36 rungs.

Chinese Wutang Taoist Taixuan Association head Master Hsiao Tao-hsien (蕭道賢) said he has overseen 15 sword ladder-climbing sessions during his 14-year tenure and bestowed priesthood on 500 people who have completed the ritual challenge.

The ceremony was not held for two years owing to his advanced age, but he was able to stage the event again this year with the help of his disciples, he said.

Sword ladder climbing is one of the grandest ceremonies in Taoism and is a cultural heritage worth preserving, he said.

At Taixuan Zongtan, hopefuls must climb a sword ladder and at the top dedicate burning sticks of incense to Yuhuang Shangdi (玉皇上帝, Jade Emperor) and Xuantian Shangdi (玄天上帝, Emperor of the Mysterious Heaven), he said.

All four hopefuls completed the ritual, but Cheng has attracted the most attention, because the butcher of 22 years stands apart from the other, younger candidates.

Cheng said he has venerated Xuantian Shangdi for many years, as the god is the patron deity of butchers.

Keeping devout thoughts of Xuantian Shangdi warded off the pain while climbing the ladder, he said, adding that he would like to pursue his religious activities while continuing to work as a butcher.

Another sword ladder-climbing ceremony for the public is to be held on Oct. 22, Taixuan Zongtan said, adding that visitors could obtain the gods’ blessings by passing beneath the ladder.