DGA to honor Ang Lee as industry pioneer

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) is to be honored for his contributions to the industry as a pioneering filmmaker, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced on Wednesday.

New York — the epicenter of entertainment, labor and politics — is “where a legendary director like Lee, as a budding Taiwanese filmmaker, came to get started,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme said.

Lee is widely recognized for his artistic risk-taking and achievements across a range of genres, the guild said.

In 2000, he won the DGA’s Outstanding Directorial Achievement award for Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and again in 2005 for Brokeback Mountain, for which he also received the Oscar for Best Director.

He was in 2012 awarded another Best Director Oscar for Life of Pi, making him the only person from Asia who has won the award twice.

The other honorees announced on Wednesday are Fox Searchlight chairman Nancy Utley, US Senator Amy Klobuchar, costume designer Ann Roth and John McGuire, senior adviser to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The DGA Honors ceremony is to be held at the DGA Theater in New York City on Oct. 18.

Founded in 1936, DGA Honors recognizes institutions and people who have made distinguished contributions to US culture through film and television, and recognizes the diversity of achievement — in business, government and labor — required to produce world-class entertainment, its Web site says.