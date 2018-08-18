Supreme Court upholds life sentence for murder

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a life sentence for a Taoyuan man who killed his mother in March last year.

In the final ruling, the judges affirmed a lower court’s decision, which found the 37-year-old man, surnamed Chang (張), guilty of the offense of “killing a direct blood family member.”

Article 272 of the Criminal Code says that “a person who takes the life of his lineal blood ascendant shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.”

The mother and son argued over work and living arrangements, as Chang was unemployed and was living at the family home, the court said in its ruling.

Chang and his mother, 71, had been drinking at the home on March 8 last year when they began arguing, the court said.

The mother rebuked Chang for not finding a job, it said.

Chang then hit his mother in the face with a pot and kicked her repeatedly after she fell to the ground, the court said.

He then hit her on the head with a metal censer, which caused her death, the court said.

Investigations showed that Chang had psychological problems prior to the murder.

He attempted suicide by gas inhalation after a previous argument with his mother, for which he was ordered to attend counseling, the court said.

Doctors diagnosed Chang as having alcohol use disorder, saying that he displayed mental and physical symptoms after consuming alcohol, it said.