NGOs help raise Taiwan’s profile: MOFA

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The government is seeking to expand Taiwan’s global participation through non-governmental organizations (NGO), which have made important contributions to women’s empowerment and gender equality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Taiwan has a robust environment for NGOs and is home to approximately 90,000 such organizations, or one for every 260 Taiwanese, Department of NGO International Affairs Director-General Scott Lai (賴銘琪) told a forum held by the ministry in Taipei yesterday about the nation’s experience expanding its global presence through NGOs.

“More than 400 programs are being executed by Taiwanese NGOs in different parts of the world. In the face of Taiwan’s dire diplomatic situation, it is fortunate that we have these NGOs helping us to conduct diplomacy,” Lai said.

Taiwan has been a high achiever in Asia in terms of its women empowerment and gender equality achievements, said Sunny Huang (黃鈴翔), vice director at the government-funded Foundation of Women’s Rights Promotion and Development.

“Taiwan ranks ninth in the UN Development Program’s Gender Inequality Index, outperforming Singapore, South Korea, Japan and China,” Huang said.

Ninety percent of Taiwanese women have the opportunity to attend higher education, 50.92 percent work and they face a relatively narrow gender pay gap of 14 percent, compared with a global average of 23 percent, according to UN Women, she said.

Thirty-eight percent of seats in the Legislative Yuan are held by women, the highest percentage in Asia, Huang said, adding that Taiwanese voters electing the nation’s first female president in 2016 was also a remarkable achievement.

Women in Taiwan are entitled to 10 free pregnancy check-ups, care that nearly 95 percent of women have access to, Huang said.

She said that to expand Taiwan’s global presence, her foundation has helped local NGOs to share their experience on the sidelines of the UN Commission on the Status of Women’s annual session in March.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) said that thanks to women’s rights advocates’ persistent efforts, Taiwan has made impressive progress in the area and attracted international organizations that want to learn from its experience.

Next year’s fourth World Conference of Women’s Shelters is to be held in Taiwan, and the Pan Pacific and Southeast Asia Women’s Association is also to convene an international conference here, Hsu said.

The ministry encourages local NGOs to vie for important positions or regional coordinator roles at related international NGOs to share Taiwan’s experience, he added.