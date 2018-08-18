German lawmakers side with Taichung over Games

Staff writer, with CNA, BERLIN

Two members of the German Bundestag on Thursday came to Taiwan’s defense, criticizing China’s pressuring of the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) into revoking Taichung’s right to host the East Asian Youth Games next year.

Germany-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group chairman Klaus-Peter Willsch, a German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) lawmaker, said in a statement that the committee under pressure from China blocked Taichung from hosting the Games, which were scheduled for August next year, in the process violating the terms of the contract that it signed with the city.

Doing so not only deprived young athletes of their right to take part in the event, but also went against the Olympic spirit, he said.

Willsch also expressed his concern over China’s coercion of foreign airlines to designate Taiwan as part of China on their Web sites, saying that he is worried China could do more to squeeze Taiwan in the international community.

He urged the world’s democratic countries to team up and lodge a serious protest with the EAOC against China’s intervention.

CDU lawmaker Mark Hauptmann challenged China’s claim that the scrapping of Taichung’s right to host the Games was due to a campaign to demand a referendum about whether the nation should participate in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics under the name “Taiwan.”

As a democratic nation, Taiwan has the right to initiate such a referendum, Hauptmann said.

He asked the committee to reconsider its decision and reinstate Taichung’s hosting rights.

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Monday confirmed that the committee turned down the city’s petition for the decision to be reversed after he received a letter of rejection from EAOC chairman Liu Peng (劉鵬) on the issue.

The Taichung City Government would consider launching an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, seeking legal remedies, including through mediation and arbitration, Lin said.

Taichung might also file a lawsuit against the EAOC and would continue to seek the support of the international community, Lin said.