Taoyuan airport fails five self-imposed goals

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport failed to meet five of the key performance indicators that it had set for itself in fiscal year 2016, a report published by the National Audit Office showed.

The airport placed third last year on the Airports Council International’s list of the best airports serving more than 40 million passengers annually.

However, the office’s performance report showed that although Taoyuan International Airport Corp has greatly increased its investment in infrastructure and expanded the areas for security processing and immigration, the airport still failed to meet five of its own key performance indicators.

These included departing passengers’ waiting times at check-in counters, immigration and security as well as waiting times at the immigration and baggage claim areas for arriving passengers.

The performance report showed that the waiting time at check-in counters for low-cost carriers was 28 minutes, 19 seconds, which fell short of the goal of 27 minutes, 22 seconds set by the company.

The waiting time for departing passengers Terminal 2 was 10 minutes, 3 seconds, but its goal was 6 minutes, 8 seconds.

International travelers arriving at the airport spent an average of 34 minutes, 37 seconds at immigration in Terminal 1 and 25 minutes, 8 seconds in Terminal 2, the report said, adding that the goals the company set were 28 minutes, 53 seconds and 20 minutes, 13 seconds, respectively.

By contrast, Singapore’s Changi Airport and Hong Kong International Airport achieved 90 percent of their goals in every category.

International travelers only spent 8 minutes and 15 minutes at passport control in Changi Airport and Hong Kong International Airport, respectively.

In response to the report, the company said that Taoyuan has seen a rapid increase in passengers in recent years, which has exceeded the two terminals’ capacity.

Nevertheless, the company has taken measures to improve service quality and efficiency, which include changing passenger routes at security and immigration, raising the number of check-in counters and self-help check-in kiosks and providing an in-town check-in service.

The National Immigration Agency and the Aviation Police Bureau have agreed to increase the number of passport control and security personnel, the company said, adding that it has also hired private security personnel to assist its security officers.

The company said that it set up the key performance indicators to remind itself that it still has room for improvement and to maintain its competitiveness when competing with other airports.

The airport was ranked No. 1 in airport immigration and No. 4 in airport security processing in Skytrax’s annual global airport customer satisfaction survey this year, the company said.