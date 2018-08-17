Commission gives guidelines for nine-in-one elections

By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Central Election Commission yesterday said that 19.208 million eligible voters are to elect 11,047 public officials on Nov. 24.

Mayors, county commissioners, city and county council members, and township mayors and council members are to be elected, as well as other officials down to the neighborhood level, commission Chairman Chen In-chin (陳英鈐) said at an event marking the official start of election campaigning.

Citizens 20 or older can vote for candidates, while those 18 to 20 can only vote in referendums, he said, adding that the electorate would expand to 19.8 million if the latter group is included.

A national ID card, seal and election notification are required to vote, and cellphones and cameras are forbidden at polling stations, he said.

Voters should cast their ballot for officials before requesting referendum ballots, he said.

Each referendum has a ballot and voters should make sure they ask for and receive the ballots for each of the referendums they want to vote on before leaving the polling station, he said, adding that re-entry is forbidden by law.

The referendums are to be the first held following last year’s passage of amendments to the Referendum Act (公民投票法), he said.

The act stipulates that the threshold for initiating a referendum is 1.5 percent of eligible voters, or about 280,000 signatures.

A referendum’s sponsoring organization must submit the signatures by Aug. 31, he said.

So far, 18 proposals have gathered enough signatures to enter second-phase signature gathering out of the 37 registered, he said.