Politicians lay blame in wake of 85°C remark

By Chien Hui-ju, Chen Hsin-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and other politicians yesterday weighed in on 85°C’s declaration of support of the so-called “1992 consensus,” with some showing support for the bakery chain and others accusing rival parties of inaction.

In a live broadcast on Facebook, KMT Taipei mayoral candidate Ting Shou-chung (丁守中) said that 85°C does not support Taiwanese independence, while holding a cup of coffee from the business as a show of support.

The DPP’s inability and unwillingness to handle cross-strait affairs in addition to populist anti-China actions have closed off channels of communication across the Taiwan Strait, leaving 85°C — an exemplary Taiwan-based company — to become a scapegoat, Ting said.

“If the central government is unwilling and unable to handle cross-strait affairs, I will,” Ting said.

The company on Tuesday declared its support for the “1992 consensus” after Chinese netizens labeled it a pro-Taiwanese independence business and threatened a boycott after an 85°C branch in Los Angeles gave President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) a gift bag on Sunday.

Ting said that if elected, he would establish a cross-strait affairs committee under the Taipei City Government, which would offer services to Taiwanese businesspeople, Taiwanese students studying in China, Chinese students in Taiwan, Chinese-funded companies in Taiwan and Chinese tourists.

KMT New Taipei City mayoral candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that the public should be empathetic toward the company, adding that it is difficult to conduct business as a Taiwanese company, much less as an international chain.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that Beijing’s handling of the issue was unwise.

Overtly radical nationalism is disadvantageous toward the peaceful development of cross-strait affairs, Ko said, adding that future Taiwanese governments would also find it difficult to face.

With more than 40 percent of its revenue coming from China, 85°C must cut its losses, Ko said, adding: “It is normal for a customer to buy a cup of coffee, but very dangerous if a company ‘picks a side’ in such a matter.”

Meanwhile, DPP Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) said at the party’s legislative caucus meeting that no democratic nation in the world would be so irrational.

Lin said that the KMT, for all its accusations, has not stood up for the nation’s sovereignty.

A group of KMT lawmakers visited China in June as several international airlines faced pressure from Beijing to change how they refer to Taiwan on their Web sites, but they lodged no protest, Lin said.

The KMT did not fulfill its duty to calm China, as its visit did not prevent Beijing from influencing the East Asian Olympic Committee to last month revoke Taichung’s right to host the first East Asian Youth Games, Lin said.

China’s actions should be considered foreign intervention in Taiwanese affairs and the nation should stand together, Lin said, adding that she hopes Taiwanese businesspeople and overseas companies would help support businesses or individuals who are bullied by China overseas.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and Beijing that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.