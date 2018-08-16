Seek help for genital ailments: doctor

By Chen Chien-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A doctor on Monday urged adolescents reaching puberty not to shy from seeking medical attention if they develop any condition in their genital area, saying that such symptoms could indicate the contraction of a sexually transmitted disease.

Lin Hsin-wang (林新旺), a doctor at Jenai Hospital in Taichung’s Dali District (大里), cited a case at the hospital of an 18-year-old woman complaining of an ulcer in her genital area.

Lin cited the woman as saying that she first experienced itchiness and redness around her genitals after having sex, but withheld the information from her family for fear of being scolded.

She ignored the symptoms for two weeks and was not overly concerned until the ulcer developed, he cited the woman as saying.

Tests were negative for syphilis, gonorrhea and HIV, and the woman was diagnosed with a chancroid, Lin said, adding that she has recovered after a regimen of antibiotics.

The hospital has seen a nearly 20 percent increase in young women seeking help for infections, ulcerations, pelvic inflammation disease and stomach pains, he said.

That could be due to an increase in the amount of free time of adolescents, who are naturally drawn to the opposite sex, he added.

Adolescents should be careful about whom they befriend, avoid parties with unfamiliar people, refrain from consuming addictive substances and avoid drinking alcohol and engaging in unprotected sex, Lin said.

Such precautions, in addition to refraining from having multiple sexual partners, would greatly decrease the chances of contracting a sexually transmitted disease, he said.

People should not shy from seeking medical attention if they experience symptoms of an infection — such as a fever, ulcerations, itchiness, a burning sensation when urinating or inflammation — after having sex, Lin said.