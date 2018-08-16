Smoking jumps in high school: study

By Lin Hui-chin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Cigarette smoking rates increase the most between grades nine and 10, according to a longitudinal study of smoking behavior among adolescents conducted from 2012 to last year by the Health Promotion Administration (HPA).

The study found that the prevalence of cigarette smoking increases with each grade level, HPA Tobacco Control Division head Lo Su-ying (羅素英) said on Sunday.

In 2012, the smoking rate among seventh-graders was 4.5 percent and it increased by grade to 6.1 percent for ninth-graders, Lo said.

From ninth to 10th grade, the smoking rate rose 3 percent to 9.1 percent, the largest increase for adolescents, she said.

Last year, the smoking rate among 12th-graders reached 9.9 percent, she added.

Rates of electronic cigarette use also increased the most from ninth to 10th grade, from 2.4 percent to 3.9 percent, Lo said.

The results showed that the transition from junior high to high school, which begins in the 10th grade, is a key period in the development of smoking behavior among adolescents, she said.

From 2014 to last year, the cigarette smoking rate fell from 5 percent to 2.7 percent for junior-high school students and from 11.5 percent to 8.3 percent among high-school and vocational high-school students, the study showed.

From 2014 to 2016, e-cigarette usage increased from 2 percent to 3.7 percent among junior-high school students and from 2.1 percent to 4.8 percent among high-school and vocational high-school students, it showed.

Last year, e-cigarette usage dropped to 2.5 percent for junior-high school students and 4.5 percent for high-school and vocational high-school students, the study found.

National Yang-Ming University Institute of Health and Welfare Policy professor Lee Yu-chun (李玉春) said her research found that adolescents were more likely to smoke if they had friends or family members who smoked; had smoked other forms of tobacco; had greater allowances or income; were male; or were given free samples of tobacco products.

Lee said she believes there needs to be more regulation of cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

For cigarettes, she suggested higher taxes and health surcharges — at least 70 percent of the retail price — larger health warnings on packaging, regulation of the levels of harmful ingredients and banning the display or sales of cigarettes within 500m of educational or cultural venues.

For e-cigarettes, she suggested increased regulation, preventing adolescents from starting to use e-cigarettes and monitoring information on the devices on the Internet.

Consumers’ Foundation chairman Yu Kai-hsiung (游開雄) suggested preventing adolescents from starting to use tobacco products, installing warnings on cash registers reminding cashiers to confirm the age of buyers and increasing inspections of tobacco vendors in areas where students often gather.