Firm selling tainted liquid egg products passed June-July inspection, FDA says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday said that while its inspection on liquid egg products from 37 companies from June to last month found that 22 of them had failed at least one item, all companies passed the reinspection, including Yuanshan (元山蛋品有限公司), an egg products firm that was last week found selling liquid egg products tainted with spoiled eggs.

The Yuanshan case comes after CJ-Taian Co (萇記泰安), the nation’s second-largest egg company, was found mixing expired eggs with fresh ones to produce liquid egg products in December last year.

The FDA’s latest inspection was conducted on all 37 companies that have registered with the government to produce liquid egg products.

The inspection results showed that 22 companies had failed at least one item because of issues such as having incomplete registration information, lacking a waste clearance and transporting tracking system or failing to meet the standards for Good Hygiene Practices (GHP).

The companies all passed the reinspection, the administration said, adding that all 34 liquid egg products tested for veterinary drug or pesticide residue passed.

Eight of 81 liquid egg products failed the test for salmonella or Staphylococcus aureus. Companies responsible for the nonconforming products were fined NT$840,000.

However, Yuanshan’s tainted liquid egg products were not discovered during the inspection.

“In the inspection, Yuanshan failed to meet GHP standards for having a dirty factory, improper freezer storage temperatures, insufficient information on products kept in the freezers and poor vector control, as well as storing food ingredients on the floor, but it passed the reinspection,” FDA Central Center for Regional Administration official Chen Tzu-ling (陳姿伶) said.

The inspectors did not find out about the illegal conduct during the initial inspection because Yuanshan had intentionally avoided inspectors by mixing the spoiled eggs into their products on holidays or weekends, she said, adding that the FDA would instruct local health agencies to conduct on-site checks on higher-risk companies in the evening or on holidays.

The Control Yuan yesterday issued a statement saying that Yuanshan is alleged to have purchased expired and rotten eggs — found with broken shells and covered in chicken droppings, mold and maggots — and mixed them with fresh eggs to make liquid egg products.

As the company has failed to meet GHP standards 17 times in the past five years, but has never been fined for poor hygiene, four Control Yuan members have proposed an investigation into whether there are loopholes for companies and the extent to which the tainted products have affected public safety.