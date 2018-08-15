Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

IMMIGRATION

Pianist gets citizenship

German pianist Rolf-Peter Wille on Monday received his national ID card, officially making him a Republic of China (ROC) citizen. “I’m not feeling like a stranger here. Thank you all for treating me as a son of Taiwan,” Wille said at an award ceremony organized by Taipei’s Daan (大安) Household Registration Office. Pianist Lina Yeh (葉綠娜), Wille’s wife, also attended the ceremony. Wille is the sixth foreign national to be granted ROC citizenship in Taipei because of his remarkable professional performance and is the first foreign musician to receive a national ID card. Wille said he has viewed Taiwan as his homeland since arriving at age 24. “Over the past 40 years, I’ve been a son-in-law in Taiwan and I feel I’m more a Taiwanese now,” he said, adding that his entire professional career and musical life is profoundly entwined with Taiwan. Wille and Yeh are the best-known piano duo in the nation. Wille teaches at Taipei National University of the Arts.

TOURISM

Crystal Church declared safe

A popular tourist attraction in Tainan known as the “Crystal Church” is to soon be made available for wedding ceremonies, the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration said. The structure has passed a city safety inspection and an operating license has been awarded to a private company that is to promote the site to couples, the agency said. The Crystal Church, a solitary artistic structure that opened in the city’s Beimen District (北門) in October 2014, is popular as a backdrop for photographs, but visitors have not been allowed to get close to it or enter. It is hoped that opening it to wedding ceremonies would help it become a new hot spot for wedding planners, the agency said.