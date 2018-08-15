Taichung Park to mark Lovers’ Day with light show

By Huang Chung-shan / Staff reporter

The century-old Taichung Park (台中公園) is to present a light show on Lovers’ Day after its lighting was refurbished by designer Chou Lian (周鍊).

The show is to begin at 7:30pm on Friday to celebrate Lovers’ Day, also known as the Qixi Festival, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, the Taichung City Government said.

As the park’s Rihyue Lake (日月湖) used to fill with silt, the city in 2016 started dredging the lake and renovating the surrounding facilities. The work was completed at the beginning of last year.

With the lake’s water cleaned up, the park has attracted more visitors, who often go on boat tours to appreciate the lake’s beauty, the city government said.

The city then invited Chou’s team to redesign the park’s lighting.

Chou is known for his decades of work with US architectural lighting design firm Brandston Partnership, as well as the lighting design of the Statue of Liberty, the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, the Chimei Museum in Tainan and many other historic buildings in Taiwan.

Through Chou’s designs, the pavilion in the lake’s center transforms into a radiant palace at night, while the contours of the Jhongshan (中山) and Jhongjheng (中正) bridges that cross the lake have also been highlighted.

Chou’s team also installed lights on the bottom of the lake that can change colors along with the lake’s fountain through an automatic control system, providing visitors with vibrant fountain shows at night.

A trail and trees along the lake has also been decorated with lights.

By replacing old lights, the renovation project has highlighted the park’s main attractions while improving its safety, Taichung Construction Bureau Director-General Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖) said.

The lights are to be turned off alternately at night to save energy and can be adjusted according to different needs, Huang said.