China Youth Corps owes government millions for wrong pension payments

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter

Although the China Youth Corps has repeatedly rejected claims that it is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), an investigation found that 67 retired public servants and public-office holders combined the years they worked as civil servants with those that they worked for the corps to qualify for their pensions, the Ministry of Civil Service said.

According to the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, which on Tuesday last week designated the corps as a KMT affiliate, due to the KMT’s advantage as a ruling party, corps’ employees who obtained eligibility for the civil service were allowed to combine the years they served as a corps official with the years they worked as a civil servant when submitting their pension requests.

The pensions were paid by the government, which was the KMT’s way of consolidating control over the corps’ personnel and finance, the committee said.

The corps must return at least NT$51.48 million (US$1.67 million) to the state’s coffers as reimbursement for the former public servants claims, the ministry said.

The corps should also return NT$1.6 million on behalf of four former officials who also added their years working for the corps to the pension applications: former minister of the interior Lin Fong-cheng (林豐正), former minister without portfolio and deputy minister of education Gao Ming-hui (高銘輝), former Examination Yuan member Tsai Hsien-liu (蔡憲六) and former Overseas Community Affairs Council deputy minister Wang Neng-chang (王能章), the ministry said.

Ministry data showed that Lin, who was KMT vice chairman from 2007 to 2014, had nine years and six months of service that should not have been qualified for pension, and received NT$2.23 million more than he should have as a result.

Lin served in several corps posts, including director-general of the Hualien chapter, and also served as acting chairman of the Republic of China Public Service Association’s Tainan chapter from June 1980 to August 1981.

As for Gao, who served as KMT vice secretary-general and in other party positions, he had received NT$1.64 million from his improper application, the data showed.

Wang, who also served as deputy director of the KMT Organizational Development Committee, received NT$4.95 million by including 13 years that should not have been counted, including his time in the corps and in the Republic of China Public Service Association, said a ministry official who requested anonymity.

Tsai, who had served as director of the KMT’s Taitung chapter, included 12 years and 11 months of service that should not have been added, receiving NT$2.11 million extra as a result.

The corps has yet to return any of the money paid for those pensions to the government. It might have to apply for the committee’s approval to access its NT$5.61 billion in assets to do so.