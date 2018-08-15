Su’s campaign releases Line stickers

By Ho Yu-hua, Chiu Shu-yu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

New Taipei City mayoral candidate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of the Democratic Progressive Party has followed his Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) rival Hou You-yi (侯友宜) by adding Line app stickers as part of his campaign’s social media outreach.

Su’s campaign team on Sunday released a set of stickers created by campaign workers Liao Shu-yu (廖書瑜) and Chang Chiao-yu (張喬羽).

The stickers pair images of Su to popular phrases, including his catchphrase: “Go, go, go” (衝衝衝).

The team also introduced an interactive feature to Su’s official Line account so it can send automatic replies with information about Su’s life when Line users send it messages containing specific keywords such as “age” or years after 1947, which is when Su was born.

The campaign is still using Facebook as its primary social media platform as it has more followers on Facebook, and because Facebook allows direct interaction, campaign spokesperson Huang Wei-chun (黃韋鈞) said.

It will use Line to allow Su’s most loyal supporters to follow updates and forward messages, and use Instagram to target a younger audience, he added.

Hou’s campaign released some Line stickers earlier this month that were created by a supporter and feature Hou’s image.

Hou on Sunday said the Su stickers proved his campaign is moving in the right direction.

His stickers are selling well, and at one point his sticker set had reached seventh in the Line rankings, Hou said, adding that his campaign plans to release another set of Line stickers.

Hou’s official Line account also sends automatic replies when prompted by messages containing specific keywords, and plans to use messages sent by users to help formulate policy positions, Hou campaign spokesperson Lai Kuan-chun (賴冠群) said.

Additional reporting by Lin Han-hsin