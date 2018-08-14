Doctor warns against brain leaks

By Tsai Shu-yuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Doctors urged people who have experienced chronic headaches that worsen when standing and are relieved when sitting to see a doctor, as the symptoms could, at worst, be caused by a subdural hemorrhage or brainstem hemorrhage.

Shen Chao-yu (沈昭諭), a doctor in Chung Shan Medical University Hospital’s Department of Medical Imaging, said that the hospital in January treated a 58-year-old female patient surnamed Chang (張) who complained of such headaches, medically known as orthostatic headaches, and diagnosed her condition as the result of a spontaneous cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak.

While cerebrospinal fluid is confined within the brain and spine by the meninges, some people have congenitally weak meninges or have damaged connective tissue, causing a leak, Shen said.

Other possible causes for a spontaneous CSF leak include an overt movement of joints, overt use of force — severe coughing, constipation or moving heavy objects — and suffering contusions or injuries to the area, Shen said.

CSF leakage could cause postural headaches, Shen said, adding that such headaches are more painful when standing because of the pressure in and expansion of the blood vessels in the brain.

Chang had spontaneous intracranial hypotension caused by a spontaneous CSF leak, Shen said.

Chang was advised to seek supportive therapy, accepted hospitalization and moved on to interventional therapy after drugs prescribed during hospitalization failed to address the condition, Shen said.

The second therapy helped seal the hole in her meninges, Shen said, adding that if the therapy had also failed, Chang would have had to decide whether to undergo surgery.

Orthostatic headaches are most prevalent among people aged 30 to 40, and women are twice as likely as men to experience them, Shen said.