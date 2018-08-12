Temple organizes 900km charity bike ride around Taiwan

By Liao Shu-ling and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chaotian Temple (朝天宮) in Yunlin County’s Beigang Township (北港) — the nation’s oldest Matsu shrine — on Thursday opened registration for a 900km charity cycle tour from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17.

The event is the first in the temple’s history, Chaotian Temple chairman Tsai Yung-te (蔡??) said, adding that the price is about NT$1 per kilometer.

The tour is to start in Beigang, proceed south to Pingtung County, then loop up the east coast to Taipei before returning to Yunlin, the organizers said.

It is to visit 22 Matsu temples and attractions including Chiayi County’s glass slipper church, Pingtung’s Dapeng Bridge and Taitung’s Mr Brown Avenue, the organizers said, adding that participants should be adults with experience in endurance cycling and would ride along Provincial Highway No. 9, Provincial Highway No. 11 and Freeway No. 5.

People can sign up on https://mazu-bike.com and choose to cycle part or all of the route. Room and board at listed hotels are available at an additional price.

Bicycles can be rented and an ambulance is to drive along.