Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

US denies policy change

The US Department of State on Friday said that Washington’s policy toward Taiwan has not changed, in response to Taipei’s concerns over a map on its Web site in which Taiwan and China have the same color. “The United States remains committed to our one-China policy based on the three joint communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act,” a department spokesperson wrote in an e-mail to the Central News Agency. “We consider Taiwan to be a vital partner, a democratic success story and a force for good in the world. Taiwan shares our values, has earned our respect and continues to merit our strong support,” the e-mail said. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said the ministry had asked its representative office in the US to reach out to the State Department for clarification and had received an explanation in which it assured the ministry that the US’ stance on Taiwan remained unchanged.

CHINESE MEDICINE

Doctor touts ADHD treatment

Lin Shun-ku (林舜穀), a traditional Chinese medicine doctor at Taipei City Hospital, on Thursday said that electroacupuncture derived from traditional Chinese medicine combined with behavioral therapy prescribed by Western medicine eases most symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and reduces the rate of its recurrence. Lin made the remarks at a news conference hosted by the National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors’ Association, at which practitioners shared their experiences in treating ADHD through a combination of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medical approaches. A 2010 study published in China showed that ADHD symptoms could be eased through the use of electroacupuncture and behavioral therapy, Lin said. The study looked at 180 preschool children with ADHD in a double-blind trial. The children were treated six times a week for 12 weeks and displayed significant improvement, with only 20 percent experiencing a relapse after half a year, Lin said. Similar treatment is already available in Taiwan, he said, adding that it has only a minimal effect on the liver and kidneys.

SOCIETY

Dutch priest honored at 96

Anthony Pierrot, a Catholic priest from the Netherlands, has been named an honorary citizen of Yunlin County for contributing to the county for more than 60 years. At Pierrot’s 96th birthday party at St Joseph’s Hospital in Huwei Township (虎尾) on Friday, Yunlin County Commissioner Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) presented him with a certificate and praised him for the many years he has spent caring for Taiwan’s needy. Born in 1923 in the Netherlands, Pierrot has supported healthcare and made significant contributions to Yunlin since he came to Taiwan in 1954. Together with Father George Massin from Belgium, he established St Joseph’s Hospital 60 years ago. He later set up a social services office and the St Joseph Social Welfare Foundation to care for women, children and the elderly, and continues to serve others to this day despite his age.