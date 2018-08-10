More indigenous dengue fever cases reported: CDC

Staff writer, with CNA

Two more cases of indigenous dengue fever have been reported, one in Taipei and one in New Taipei City, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Wednesday.

The case in Taipei involves a woman in her 20s who lives in Neihu District (內湖), the agency said in a statement.

The woman developed a fever, headaches and diarrhea on July 28 and sought medical treatment on Thursday last week, when she tested positive for dengue fever, Taipei Department of Health official Ou Chia-ling (歐佳齡) said.

The CDC on Tuesday confirmed the diagnosis after a second serum test on the woman’s blood was performed, he said.

The woman was found to have been infected with dengue virus type 1, which is similar to an imported virus from Cambodia, the CDC said.

Efforts were under way to find the source of the infection and the woman reportedly stayed mostly in Neihu and New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止) during the incubation period, it said.

An investigation has been launched, because there had been no dengue fever cases reported in those areas this year, it added.

In the other case, a man in Sinjhuang District (新莊) developed symptoms on Sunday, the CDC said.

The man, who is older than 60, is likely part of a dengue fever cluster infection in Sinjuang, as he was also confirmed to have been infected with dengue virus type 2, it said.

Since last month, there have been 12 indigenous dengue fever cases reported nationwide: nine in New Taipei City and two in Taipei, CDC data showed.

The two Taipei cases were caused by different virus types, Ou said.

“They are not a cluster infection, and efforts are being made to find the infection sources,” he said.

Due to the rising number of infections, the CDC said it has organized a dengue fever response team led by CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) to reinforce measures to prevent the mosquito-borne disease from spreading.