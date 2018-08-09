Medevac services for outlying counties start

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday announced that specialized aircraft for providing emergency medevac services on the nation’s three outlying counties — Kinmen, Penghu and Lienchiang — began services this month.

The ministry held a news conference at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to officially announce the launch and the establishment of emergency standby stations on outlying islands, which can shorten the time needed to fly patients to Taiwan for emergency treatment.

“Medical resources on outlying islands are very limited and patients had to be transported to Taiwan by National Airborne Services Corps [NASC] rescue aircraft,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

NASC aircraft depart from Taiwan proper to pick up the patients on the islands and a round trip takes up to four or five hours, which could delay the treatment of critically ill patients, he said.

Starting this month, a Phenom 300 light plane is to be stationed at Kinmen, and a AW169 helicopter is to be stationed at Penghu and Matsu each at all times, Chen said.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) said that being a physician and having done his military service on outlying islands, he understands the conditions there.

The islands’ residents have expressed the need for medevac service for more than two decades, so the launch of the service is a historical moment, he added.

The Executive Yuan will continue to work toward providing remote healthcare, or telemedicine, to patients on the islands, encourage more medical practitioners to provide services there, and expand medical facilities and equipment, Lai said.

Responding to Penghu County Commissioner Chen Kuang-fu’s (陳光復) remark that although airlift time can be shortened, ground ambulances could still be delayed by traffic, Lai said that he would ask the ministry to negotiate with hospitals on the islands to explore the possibility of establishing helicopter hangars at their facilities.