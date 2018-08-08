County delaying repairs: resident

By Chang Yi-chang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An Yilan County resident surnamed Chen (陳) on Monday said that the county government had done little to restore the Japanese aircraft bunker on his property since listing it as a county heritage site three years ago.

The hangar on Chen’s Taishan District (泰山) property, which the Japanese colonial government built during World War II, is one of a dozen or so still surviving near the Yilan County Reserve Command in Yilan City.

“I do not know how the [Yilan] Cultural Affairs Bureau is going to revitalize it,” he said. “The hangar’s location is so secluded that tourists from out of town will not be able to find it without a local guide.”

The bureau said that the Ministry of Culture had only recently granted the county’s request for NT$110 million (US$3.59 million) to preserve historic Japanese military fortifications.

The county must first find qualified historians and experts to document the bunkers, the bureau said.

Chen said he is not too hopeful that the government will act, adding: “I am planning for the worst and maintaining it on my own.”