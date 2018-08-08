Yilan suspends planned tax increase following backlash

BY Lin Chin-lun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Yilan County Acting Commissioner Derek Chen (陳金德) yesterday halted a plan to implement a five-fold tax hike on unused industrial lots following a backlash from businesses.

The tax scheme, dubbed the “empty lot tax,” was touted as the “first step” in the local implementation of Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) policy to revitalize the manufacturing industry by addressing power, water, land, talent and labor shortages.

The county in 2015 said it would implement an additional tax at five times the base land tax for companies that failed to obtain construction licenses at the Lize Industrial Park (利澤工業區) and the Longte Industrial Park (龍德工業區).

The tax scheme was scheduled to be implemented this year.

The county earlier this year also announced that it would deny construction licenses to companies whose proposed structures at the parks are worth less than half of the land they are to be built on.

However, after meeting with county officials, Chen said that he has suspended the implementation of the tax hike and licensing requirements until further notice.

The decision was made in response to objections from the affected industries, he said.

Business representatives at the parks have said that investment in the region is slow because the Hsuehshan Tunnel (雪山隧道) cannot accommodate cargo truck traffic.

The companies have been trying to find other uses for their lots or to sell them , but the county government’s deadline was too close, they said.

At the Lize Industrial Park, private industries are using only 45.2 percent of the land available to them, the county said.

By contrast, at Longte Industrial Park, 97.4 percent of 180 hectares available for private use is under utilization, it added.