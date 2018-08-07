Migrant literature awards recognize eight writers

Staff Writer, with CNA

The fifth Taiwan Literature Awards for Migrants were announced on Saturday, with eight migrant workers from the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam who won awards depicting themes in their works such as longing for family, stories of migration and how they observe their host societies.

The winning works were chosen from a total of 553 entries, of which 230 were written in Tagalog, 165 in Indonesian, 92 in Vietnamese and 66 in Thai, said Chang Cheng (張正), owner of the Southeast Asian bookstore Brilliant Time.

Chang, who launched the awards in 2014, said this year’s competition has received the highest number of submissions, as eligibility for entry was expanded to include immigrants and migrant workers in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia, in addition to Taiwan.

Laso Abdi, an Indonesian caregiver in Taiwan, won the top prize for her story Tentang Cinta (“About Love”), which tells of the love she bestows upon the children she looks after for her employer and her own children back home, said Lan Pei-chia (藍佩嘉), a member of the five-person jury.

The story delves into a transference of love from the author’s children to the children she takes care of and her struggle of being caught between the two loves, said Lan, a professor of sociology at National Taiwan University who studies migration.

An additional junior panel composed of three people aged 15 to 20 also chose Tentang Cinta as one of the three winners of the Teen Choice Award.

AWARDS CEREMONY

The awards are to be presented to Laso Abdi and the other winners, including three Filipinos, two other Indonesians, and two Vietnamese, at a ceremony on Sept. 30 in Taipei.

The winning submissions are to be published in a collection in November.

The winners were selected based on two panel reviews — a Southeast Asian panel fluent in the four featured languages and a Taiwanese panel that read translations of a shortlist of 40 candidates chosen by the first panel, Chang said.

Hou Chi-jan (侯季然), a Taiwanese director and jury member, said the pieces helped him to look at the world through different lenses.

Hou said he read some of the pieces on the bus or on the MRT, and looked around and thought: “Do we not live in the same city?”

“It is important that we learn to see things from other people’s perspectives,” he said.

A total prize pool of NT$320,000 was provided for the awards by several sponsors, including Pegatron Electronics Co and the Ministry of Culture, award organizers said.