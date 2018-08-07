Tainan art show focuses on ‘dreams and rebirth’

By Hung Jui-chin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An art exhibition at Tainan’s Yonghua Civic Center showcases works by local artists inspired by the theme of “dreams and rebirth.”

Among the featured artists is Yang Yi (楊逸), who converted to Buddhism and became a monk after the Feb. 6, 2016, earthquake that rocked the city.

Seeing rescuers risk their lives to save people trapped in the collapsed Weiguan Jinlong complex shook him to the core, Yang said.

The cries for help from people trapped under heavy concrete and twisted girders, and the rescuers who risked their lives to track down the victims made a deep impression on him, Yang said.

Realizing that life is full of unexpected developments led him to create a piece titled Awareness (悟), which he made by cutting a large ink and acrylic painting into several pieces and reassembling it, he said, adding that it symbolizes the reconstruction of a large building after a collapse.

The center of the painting features an image of Kuanyin, the goddess of mercy, holding a flower, with much of her body shrouded so that she is there “keeping order,” but hidden from view, he said, adding that Kuanyin’s job is to protect people in times of misfortune.

The work appears disjointed in many places to symbolizes the fragmented and sporadic nature of life, Yang said.

The exhibition, which runs through the end of the month, also showcases works from Life Link Cloud Alliance member Liu Chia-kuo (劉嘉國) and 12 other artists.

The 70 pieces include lacquer, acrylic and oil paintings, etchings, watercolors, calligraphy and sketches.