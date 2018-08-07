Ko avoids answers as poll again favors him for president

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said “you never know what will happen,” after an opinion poll suggested that he would have the highest public support rating if he were to run for president in 2020.

An opinion poll released yesterday by local media house Want Want China Times Group (旺旺中時媒體集團) about preferences for the 2020 presidential election showed that New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) has the highest support among Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians and Premier William Lai (賴清德) is most widely supported among Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians.

However, the poll showed that Ko would have the highest overall support rate, exceeding Chu, as well as Lai and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP if he were to run for president.

City councilors have questioned whether Ko’s recent book signing events outside Taipei and his shows of support for candidates in other cities and counties are part of preparations for a presidential run, and a poll released last week also explored the possibility of Ko running.

Ko on Wednesday last week said that he had never said he would run for president and did not understand why the polls included him, which he repeated to reporters at a meet-and-greet event for supporters on Sunday.

When asked about Ko’s lead in the polls, KMT Taipei mayoral candidate Ting Shou-chung (丁守中) said: “That’s nice. He can be the president and let Ting Shou-chung be mayor to speed up Taipei’s infrastructure development.”

DPP Taipei mayoral candidate Pasuya Yao (姚文智) yesterday said that “some polls conducted by certain media outlets serve certain people’s interests.”

Ko is like a cartoon character who attracts interest from young people who hate the conflict between the pan-blue and pan-green camps and because they find him funny, former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) said yesterday, adding that Ko “has nothing good or special to report” on his administrative performance and that voters should take the Taipei mayorship more seriously.

Reporters yesterday asked Ko whether he would promise to serve until the end of his term if he wins the mayoral election.

He said that he told the Taipei City Council that “you never know what will happen,” but that he did “not have that plan or thought” and would continue to do his job properly every day.