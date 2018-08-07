Media, shipping exempted from overwork rules

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Labor yesterday named more industries in which employees can work for up to 12 consecutive days under special circumstances, including the media, marine shipping and slaughter industries.

Under Article 36 of the new Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), which took effect in March, in certain industries, employees’ maximum consecutive work days can be extended from six to 12 under special circumstances, if the company union agrees to the arrangement; in cases where there are no unions, companies should obtain their employees’ consent.

Earlier this year, the ministry announced 12 industries to which the article would apply, including the manufacturing and travel industries.

Yesterday it announced more, effective immediately, including news and magazine publishers, as well as TV and radio broadcasters, which are allowed to extend consecutive work days for staff covering news abroad.

Also included are marine shipping companies and cargo warehouse operators, which can extend their consecutive work days based on weather conditions and logistical needs.

Meanwhile, the slaughter industry is allowed to extend consecutive work days to meet disease control or supply chain management needs.

Companies with 30 or more employees are required to inform the local labor department when making such arrangements. Employers that fail to report, or to obtain consent of the union or employees, could be fined NT$20,000 to NT$1 million (US$653 to US$32,648).

By adding more industries to the list, the ministry has clearly chosen to side with employers, completely ignoring the voices of workers, the Taiwan Media Workers Union said in a statement.

Covering news abroad is extremely stressful for media professionals, but instead of considering their needs in such “special circumstances,” the ministry has focused on their employers’ needs, it said.

Under the Labor Standards Act, employers must pay their staff 1.59 times their usual wages on the sixth consecutive day they work, and double the amount and offer an additional day off if they are made to work a seventh consecutive day, it said.

Due to the article, employees in industries on the list are deprived of additional pay, as employers are allowed to simply reschedule their weekly days off at a later time, the union added.

It urged unions across the nation to be cautious when negotiating with employers about extending the number consecutive work days and to report any labor law violations to local labor departments to protect employees’ rights.

“We must not allow employers to take advantage of this rule and exploit workers as they please,” the union added.