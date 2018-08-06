Taiwan will not yield to China, Tsai says in Tainan

Staff writer, with CNA

China has assumed an even more overbearing manner aimed at undermining the morale of Taiwanese and disrupting society, but Taiwan will not yield an inch, no matter how great the pressure, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Tsai, who is also chair of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), made the comment as she campaigned in Tainan for mayoral candidate Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) and the party’s city councilor candidates.

Speaking to about 1,000 DPP supporters, Tsai enumerated her administration’s domestic achievements and said that the government has not let everyone down, even under very difficult circumstances caused by China’s efforts to suppress Taiwan.

“We all see that China has become more overbearing recently,” Tsai said, citing its demand that international airlines list Taiwanese airports as being in China, its pressuring of the East Asian Olympic Committee during a meeting in Beijing to withdraw Taichung’s right to host the first East Asian Youth Games, and its pressure on Taiwanese actress Vivian Sung (宋芸樺) to apologize for saying Taiwan is her favorite nation.

However hard China has tried to pressure Taiwan, her administration has stood steadfast, the president said, adding that her handling of the situation has won Taiwan support from the international community.