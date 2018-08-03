Waste bag leads police to illegal hardwood loggers

Staff writer, with CNA

An illegal logging ring was cracked after investigators followed the trail of a bank transaction slip found in a waste disposal bag in a forest area between Nantou and Chiayi counties, police said on Wednesday.

The bag was searched because it was an unusual sight in the sparsely populated area, said Chang Yu-chi (張育祺), a squad leader in the Seventh Special Police Corps, which was patrolling the area with workers from the Nantou Forest District Office when they found the bag.

The bank transfer slip was traced to a Vietnamese migrant worker who had been unaccounted for, Chang said, adding that further investigation led to a suspect who was known to hire illegal workers.

The 48-year-old suspect also had a record of drug offenses and breaches of the Forest Act (森林法), Chang said.

Nantou District prosecutors, who were leading the investigation, found that the suspect illegally hired four Vietnamese workers to gather timber in the mountains and employed two Taiwanese to transport it to buyers, Chang said.

The group supplied timber to the owner of an artifacts store in Chiayi, Chang said.

Police carried out a raid as timber was being transported from the restricted area and arrested five people, including the main suspect, on charges of illegal logging.

Police also seized five pieces of Taiwan cypress weighing a combined 141kg, with an estimated market value of NT$170,000, Chang said.

The five suspects have been handed over to prosecutors, while law enforcement officers are still searching for three more illegal Vietnamese workers who are believed to have been involved, he said.