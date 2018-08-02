Celebrity chefs help feed older people

By Tung Chen-kuo and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Celebrity chefs from restaurants and hotels throughout Taiwan on Tuesday cooked meals for Nantou County’s elderly people at a charity event cosponsored by Hsin Lin Chefs for Charity and the Nantou County Livelihood Reconstruction Association.

Hsin Lin Chefs for Charity is a network of chefs organized by Taiwan Hsin Lin Enterprise Co, while the association, which was first created after the 1991 earthquake, provides services to older people from the county who live alone.

Association head Chiu Ching-hsi (邱慶禧) said he is immensely grateful to the chefs for dedicating their personal time to bring joy to the county’s older people and help the association renew its pledge to bring gourmet holiday meals to those it serves.

Huang Ching-lung (黃景龍) of Nong Lai Restaurant, Lo Chin-han (駱師傅) of Chef Lo’s Szechuan and Hakka, Lee Kun-chang (李坤昌) of Taichung’s Hotel National, Chen Tsung-yu (陳宗佑) of Lalu Sun Moon Lake were among the 25 award-winning chefs who participated.

Over the weekend, the chefs brainstormed and used Prego, Campbell’s and Hsin Lin products to develop a menu of six entrees: fusilli with tomato sauce, steamed ginkgo meatballs, Hong Kong tofu in broth, a baked potato with cheese, cheese fried eggs and minestrone soup.

The chefs designed the entrees to be nutritionally balanced for older people and easy to chew, paying particular attention to limiting the dishes’ cholesterol and refined sugar content, Huang said.

They prepared nearly 200 hot meals that volunteers delivered to older people in the county.