DPP seeks recruits for new Legislative Yuan internships

By Yang Chun-hui and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is seeking applicants for its Legislative Yuan internship program, Deputy Secretary General Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青) said yesterday.

The three-year-old program aims to provide political experience for those who might want to become politicians.

The DPP is seeking a maximum of 35 applicants, and 18 finalists would be chosen based on their results in a training program and they would intern with 15 lawmakers for four months, or one legislative session, Hsu said.

Six training sessions are planned, covering budget reviews, drafting of legislation, news conferences and public hearings, serving the public and the use and application of new media, DPP Department of Youth Development Director Ho Meng-hua (何孟樺) said.

The goal is to prepare the interns before and after they start their internships, Ho said.

Internet registration for the program will begin on Friday next week, Ho said.

Interns are to receive NT$13,000 a month, with a maximum 80-hour work month, and receive labor and health insurances, Ho said.

The party is the most systematic and the most able political party in terms of youth development, and it welcomes all young people interested in politics to enroll, Hsu said.

For those interested in devoting themselves to public affairs, the internship would allow them to learn more about the work, Hsu added.

More than 70 percent of the interns in last year’s program said they were willing to enter politics, with three continuing on as Legislative Yuan assistants, while two others passed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ national exam, Hsu said.

Former program participants who returned to their studies after their internships have said they were still interested in entering politics, Hsu added.

Lawmakers participating in this year’s program are Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Chiang Yung-chang (江永昌), Karen Yu (余宛如), Lu Sun-ling (呂孫綾), Sun Yu-chin (孫玉琴), Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤), Wu Kun-yuh (吳焜裕), Lee Li-feng (李麗芬), Chou Chun-mi (周春米), Pasuya Yao (姚文智) Shih Yi-fang (施義芳), Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), Chen Man-li (陳曼麗), Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘), Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) and Chiang Chieh-an (蔣絜安).