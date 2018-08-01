Taiwan culinary show set to open

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Culinary enthusiasts interested in the work of some of the nation’s experienced chefs can join the annual Taiwan Culinary Exhibition, which opens on Friday in Hall 1 of the Taipei World Trade Center.

This year’s exhibition has five main sections, including food presentations by government agencies, an introduction to Taiwanese street food, gourmet food in restaurants and hotels and an exploration of culinary art and foreign cuisine, Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭) said.

“We hope the world can see the diversity and culture of Taiwanese food. The idea is to turn August into a month for delicious food,” she said.

“When tourists from around the world come to Taiwan in August, they will see the most delicious and most diverse Taiwanese dishes,” she said.

For the culinary art section, the association has invited Ken Chan (陳偉強) and Matt Chan (陳泰榮), the head chef and executive chef in the Michelin three-star Le Palais, to share their to success.

The Master session is to feature talks by Taiwanese baker and 2017 Le Mondial du Pain champion Chen Yao-shun (陳耀訓), Wendel’s German Bakery and Bistro founder Michael Wendel, Dileep’s Organic Healthy Veg Restaurant founder Dileep Kumar and Sun Home Tea Co founder Sun Yu-hsiang (孫于翔), who turned his family business into an international company.

There will also be a culinary competition for young and aspiring culinary school students, while visitors will be able to join free cooking lessons and learn from chefs specializing in different kinds of cuisines.

Fruit and vegetable-carving and pastry decoration demonstrations are also on the program.

Guided tours will be available for international visitors in Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean.

The Tourism Bureau is to have an exhibit featuring bowls and plates designed by college students using Taiwanese street food as their theme, while the Council of Agriculture will showcase innovative dishes that use dragon fruit.

The Hakka Affairs Council will feature Hakka cuisine available at restaurants and bed and breakfast establishments along Provincial Highway No. 3.

To promote the Taichung Flora Expo, which opens on Saturday, the Taichung City Government has developed several dishes using flowers as their themes.

The Taiwan Railways Administration will also be on hand, with two new boxed meals that will be available only at the exhibition.