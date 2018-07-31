Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Learners’ license digitized

A digital version of the learners’ driver’s license was launched yesterday, the Directorate-General of Highways said. Applicants can choose to receive a digital, rather than a printed license, which can be downloaded via an app released by the directorate for a fee of NT$50, half the price of a printed one. The learners’ license is a limited-period license that allows aspiring drivers to practice on designated streets before taking their driving test and obtaining a full license.

TRAVEL

MOFA rebuts passport rumor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday rebutted an Internet rumor that Republic of China (ROC) passports are no longer recognized by international airlines due to Chinese pressure. According to the rumor, an ROC passport holder was “almost” denied entry to the UK after the traveler’s airline said that it was no longer valid from Wednesday last week on Beijing’s insistence. MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) yesterday said the story was false and called on Taiwanese not to fall for “fake news.” Both the UK and the EU grant ROC passport holders visa-exempt entry and the rules have not changed, Lee said, adding that Taiwanese should have confidence in the nation’s passport, which grants visa-free access to 167 countries and territories. However, he added that some airline ground personnel might not be well-informed. Should that happen, passport holders should contact local overseas representative offices for assistance, Lee said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ma Ju-feng confirmed dead

A prosecutor and a coroner in Nantou County yesterday issued a death certificate to the family of actor Ma Ju-feng (馬如風), who was on Sunday found dead in the bathroom of a bed-and-breakfast where he was staying. After examining Ma’s body, the two determined that the 63-year-old renowned actor had died of natural causes possibly related to heart failure. Prosecutor Shih Kuang-che (石光哲) and the Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office’s coroner were accompanied by Ma’s wife, who said that he was visiting his younger brother on a vacation and on Saturday told her over the telephone that he was enjoying the fresh country air. “I still cannot accept the fact that he has gone so suddenly,” she said. Born in 1955, Ma first appeared on TV in 1980 and won the Golden Bell Most Promising Newcomer Award in 1981. Ma started acting at the age of 25 and starred in more than 40 TV series over a career that spanned 38 years.

HEALTHCARE

Vietnam gets Taiwan clinic

Taichung Veterans General Hospital, in collaboration with a Vietnamese medical center, yesterday launched a special treatment facility for Taiwanese expatriates in Vietnam. Housed at Ho Chi Minh City’s University Medical Center (UMC), the facility is to serve an estimated 60,000 Taiwanese who live in Vietnam, the hospital said. Most Taiwanese in Vietnam are employees of companies based in central Taiwan, Taichung Veterans superintendent Hsu Hui-heng (許惠恒) said. Taichung Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-ying (林依瑩), who took part in the opening ceremony through a video connection, said that the medical center would guarantee a good quality of treatment for Taiwanese living and working in Vietnam. In May last year, Taichung Veterans and the center signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct medical exchanges, including the training of UMC nephrologists in Taiwan, the Taichung Health Bureau said.