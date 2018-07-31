Suspects in ‘Sing! China’ festival clashes sentenced

Staff writer, with CNA

Six people involved in clashes related to a Chinese music festival last year were sentenced to between 20 days in detention and jail terms of five months, all of which could be commuted to fines, the Taipei District Court said yesterday.

The six men included Chang Wei (張瑋), son of Chinese Unity Promotion Party (CUPP) founder Chang An-le (張安樂) — a former gang leader also known as the “White Wolf.”

Chang Wei was given 40 days in detention on charges of attacking and injuring several students who protested the holding of the “Sing! China: Shanghai-Taipei Music Festival” at the athletics field of National Taiwan University on Sept. 24 last year, the court said.

Lee Po-chang (李柏璋), a staunch pro-Taiwan independence advocate, received the same punishment as Chang for attacking and causing facial injuries to a CUPP member surnamed Yang (楊), who was attending the festival.

Lee was also accused by prosecutors of breaking Yang’s glasses during a scuffle between pro-unification and pro-independence crowds, after the festival was canceled due to the protest.

Hu Ta-kang (胡大剛), who assaulted a student that he thought was trying to help Lee, was sentenced to five months in jail for hitting the student with an extendable baton and to 20 days in detention on charges of intimidation for shouting at Lee’s girlfriend.

Three other individuals were sentenced to detentions ranging from 40 to 70 days, the court said, adding that the verdicts can be appealed.