Three suspects arrested after deadly robbery

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Three suspects were arrested and held for questioning over the weekend in connection with the death of a 90-year-old woman surnamed Lee (李) at her home in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊).

The suspects have been charged with theft and murder, and the New Taipei District Court yesterday approved the prosecutors’ request to detain all three, saying they pose a flight risk and could collude with each other.

“Two of the suspects fled on motorcycles to central Taiwan. Police tracked them down using surveillance footage and arrested them at a hotel in Nantou County on Saturday. The other suspect was caught on Friday at his residence in [New taipei City’s] Banciao District (板橋),” Sinjhuang Precinct investigation brigade chief Chang Chun-ming (張俊明) said.

Investigators found that the main suspect, surnamed Lin (林), 34, had planned to rob Lee and her daughter, 67, and asked two friends to assist him, Chang said.

During questioning, Lin offered an apology to the victim’s relatives, Chang said.

Lin had been living at the women’s house rent free for more than 10 years, in exchange for taking care of them, police said.

Police said that they received a request for help from members of Lee’s family on Thursday evening, after they failed to contact her by telephone and she did not open her door.

Firefighters broke open the door, and when family members entered the house, they found Lee and her daughter tied up with nylon ropes.

The older woman was found dead, while her daughter was unconscious, police said, adding that she since regained consciousness after being treated at a local hospital.

Family members reported about NT$100,000 worth of items missing from the home, which had been ransacked, saying NT$20,000 in cash and NT$80,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen, police said.

During questioning, Lin said they gave the two women drugs to put them to sleep before tying them up, and both where alive and breathing when they left, police said.

He reportedly told police that they did it for the money and did not intend to kill anyone.