Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EVENTS

TIBE welcomes applicants

The 2019 Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE), which is to take place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 17 next year, on Friday opened for exhibitor registration, with an application deadline on Oct. 20. The exhibition is to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center Halls 1 and 3. Germany is to be the theme country this year at the fair, which is to be divided into five theme areas and nine exhibition zones, and will also host four book-related forums, the Taipei Book Fair Foundation said. The exhibition is not just about selling books, but is also to feature a reading carnival, foundation chairman Chao Cheng-ming (趙政岷) said.

BUREAUCRACY

Interior ministry goes digital

Births, deaths and divorces can now be registered online using Citizen Digital Certificates, after the services were digitalized on July 16, the Ministry of the Interior said. The process of registering or applying for birth, death and divorce records can now be completed on the ministry’s Web site, Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) said on Friday. Applicants receive confirmation e-mails and can collect their revised national identification cards bearing the newly registered information from the Household Registration Office, he said. Applications for any government subsidies related to births and deaths can also be filed online at www.ris.gov.tw/834, he said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Tyzen Hsiao honored in LA

The first Tyzen Hsiao Music Festival is to be held in Los Angeles next month to remember Tyzen Hsiao (蕭泰然), who died in 2015 and was known as “Taiwan’s Rachmaninoff.” The centerpiece of the festival is to be a concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on Aug. 9 sponsored by the Tyzen Hsiao Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The concert is to be headlined by the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Chen Mei-ann (陳美安), and international pianist Gwhyneth Chen (陳毓襄), who is to star in Hsiao’s Piano Concerto in C Minor, while the 216-member Taiwanese American Chorale of Southern California is to perform choral works by Hsiao and soprano Chen Li-chan (陳麗嬋) is to sing Hsiao’s songs. Hsiao devoted his life to the fusion of Taiwanese and Western music, helping establish a musical style that combined Taiwanese ballads with Western classical techniques.

RESCUE

Burned sailors rescued

The Air Rescue Group yesterday transported three badly injured sailors from a vessel in waters off Kaohsiung to receive medical treatment in Taiwan, a statement from the air force’s Chiayi Air Base said. The rescue group, affiliated with the Republic of China Air Force, was informed that three Burmese sailors on board the Marshall Islands-registered tanker Stellar Orchid on Friday received serious chemical burns while the vessel was 125 nautical miles (231.5km) southwest of Kaohsiung. The group dispatched an EC-225 helicopter at 10:30pm on Friday from the Chiayi Air Base and reached the Stellar Orchid at 12:03am yesterday, according to the air force. At 1:30am, the helicopter arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport with the injured men, who were transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the air force said. The sailors did not lose consciousness and their injuries were not life threatening, the hospital said. The vessel had on Thursday departed from the Port of Taichung and was scheduled to reach Port Klang in Malaysia on Wednesday next week.