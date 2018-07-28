Nantou County to expand program for dementia

Staff writer, with CNA / Staff writer, with CNA

The Nantou County Government on Wednesday said it plans to expand its Quixotic Implement Foundation to establish homes for elderly people with dementia, saying the program treats residents with dignity and provides a sense of “home.”

Nantou County Social and Labor Affairs Director Lin Chun-wu (林俊梧) said that the county has 1,516 elderly people with dementia.

As a result, the government is planning to establish a number of communities, care centers and group homes, Lin said.

Taking care of physically disabled people is different from caring for elderly people with dementia, which requires special expertise, he said, adding that the new long-term care facilities would be available to those older than 50 and a program would be launched to train professional caregivers how to care for residents.

The county government worked with the foundation to set up the nation’s first such group home in 2009, Lin said.