Doctor outlines child abuse data

Staff writer, with CNA

Almost 2,000 children report being sexually abused every year in Taiwan, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital pediatrician Hu Mei-hua (胡美華) told a news conference on Thursday.

The sexual abuse of children involves the use of authority, violence or money to induce or force those under the age of 18 to engage in sexual acts, Hu said.

That includes lewd acts, sexual assault, sex in the form of prostitution or with the exchange of money, sexual touching or stimulation of genitalia, sexual intercourse, making or allowing children to watch pornography, using children to produce pornography, and live sex or sexual performances involving children, Hu said.

Citing Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics, Hu said that over the past 10 years, 41 out of every 100,000 children have reported being sexually abused, or an average of 1,935 cases per year, approximately 5.3 cases daily.

From 2001 to 2010, the typical age of the 91 children alleging sexual abuse who sought medical attention at the hospital’s emergency ward was 13 to 17, with 96.7 percent of them being girls, Hu said.

Thirty-two of the 91 children had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse, Hu added.

As many as 75 percent of the alleged perpetrators were family members or people known to the children, Hu said, adding that the abuse most often occurred at the child’s home or a place they frequently visited.