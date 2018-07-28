EPA announces grants for recycling innovation projects

Staff writer, with CNA

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Thursday unveiled a recycling innovation grant program for next year focused on innovative projects that advance research into recycling solutions and improve processing techniques for recyclable materials.

Selected projects are to receive a maximum grant of NT$5 million (US$163,441), the EPA said.

To promote innovative approaches to recycling waste and boost the value of recycled materials, the EPA has allocated NT$50 million to assist innovative recycling projects next year, it said in a statement.

Universities, research institutes and waste processing plants are welcome to submit proposals, it said.

Innovative research and development is essential to foster the competitiveness of the “green” industry, the administration said, adding that it plans to solicit projects that establish Internet of Things applications to aid recycling and waste management, conduct research into techniques to recycle and reuse scrapped vehicles and containers, as well as those that seek to upgrade research and development into recycling processing techniques for waste glass from vehicles while creating value from the materials.

Other projects are to be designated in areas such as improving the efficiency, efficacy and reuse rate of waste recycling or the value of recycled materials; developing processing techniques that feature low energy consumption; or rolling out innovative recycling processing and management systems, it said, adding that each project could secure a grant of up to NT$2 million.

The EPA launched the program in 2012 to optimize processing and management techniques related to recycled waste, while promoting the transformation of recycled waste into materials and products.

It has provided grants for 107 projects, the administration said.