Taiwan’s Cheng wins javelin gold at Karlstad meet

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Cheng Chao-tsun (鄭兆村) won gold in the men’s javelin at the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden on Wednesday with a throw of 83.67m, while Huang Shih-feng (黃士峰) took bronze with 76.77m.

Jiannis Smalios of Sweden took home silver with a throw of 79.78m.

The victory marked Cheng’s second gold medal in Sweden after victory at the Gotas Ungdomsspel (Youth Games) the previous week.

In late May, he also took gold at the Taiwan Athletics Open in Taipei with a throw of 81.41m, despite nursing a minor shoulder injury.

Last year, Cheng set a new Asian record with a throw of 91.36m on his way to gold at the Universiade in Taipei.

Cheng, 24, alongside Huang and female shot putter Lin Chia-ying (林家瑩), are competing in Sweden to prepare for the Asian Games, which are to begin on Aug. 18 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

On Wednesday, Lin took bronze with a throw of 16.75m, behind Brittany Crew of Canada (18.20m) and Sweden’s Fanny Roos (18.18m).

The Karlstad Grand Prix is one of three competitions in the Folksam Grand Prix series, with events in Sollentuna on June 29 and Gothenburg on Aug. 18.